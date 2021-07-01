ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,077.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $56.72 million and $119,077.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,238.18 or 1.00166192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00415965 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.66 or 0.00996484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00408826 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053921 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

