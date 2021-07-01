Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Regional Health Properties news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,810. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

