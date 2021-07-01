Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.80. 9,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

