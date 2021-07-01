Relite Finance (RELI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $394,081.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00168473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.66 or 0.99572898 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 28,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,117,821 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

