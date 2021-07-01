Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 498,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,150. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.