Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Owl Rock Capital worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

