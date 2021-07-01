Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.75% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOSL stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $792.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

