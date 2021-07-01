Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,546,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

