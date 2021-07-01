Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,338,270 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,338,270 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

