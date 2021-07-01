Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,467,901 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,467,901 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

