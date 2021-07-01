Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 68,000 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after buying an additional 892,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 150.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

