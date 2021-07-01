REPO (REPO) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $87,647.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00142726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00171209 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,611.41 or 0.99832789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

