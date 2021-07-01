Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

REPYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 51,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,716. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

