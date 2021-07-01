Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fast Retailing in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
