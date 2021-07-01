Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fast Retailing in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FRCOY opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.