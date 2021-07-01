Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

PRPL stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,788,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

