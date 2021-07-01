Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Vallourec stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.97. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

