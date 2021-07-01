RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RSPI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
