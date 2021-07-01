RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSPI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

