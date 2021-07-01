Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGDXQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Response Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

