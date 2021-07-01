Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RGDXQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Response Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About Response Genetics
