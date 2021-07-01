Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

