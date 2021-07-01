Reviewing Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 3 0 2.40 Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63

Abiomed presently has a consensus price target of $351.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Abiomed.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29% Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 16.68 $225.52 million $4.94 63.18 Pulmonx $32.73 million 48.86 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -13.96

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abiomed beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

