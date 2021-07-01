Reviewing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -48.20 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.49

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

