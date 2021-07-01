Reviewing Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -35.54% -78.28% -20.88% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 1.35 -$5.38 million N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.86 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -47.25

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Noble Roman’s and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats Noble Roman’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 3,064 franchised/licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.