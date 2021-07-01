Reviewing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterdrop and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and SelectQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 SelectQuote 0 1 4 0 2.80

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 75.63%. SelectQuote has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.93%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than SelectQuote.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and SelectQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote $531.52 million 6.07 $81.15 million ($0.16) -123.31

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

