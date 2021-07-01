Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 353.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $5,087,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.71. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

