Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in June

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,002. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.
