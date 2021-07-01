RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $290.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,162.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

