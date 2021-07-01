RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,165,000 after buying an additional 206,488 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 300,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

NYSE GD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,822. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.