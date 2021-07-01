RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.38. 265,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $310.25 and a 12-month high of $430.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.