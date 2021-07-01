Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

