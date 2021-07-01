Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
IRadimed stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of 360.75 and a beta of 0.99.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
