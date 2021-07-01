Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of 360.75 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

