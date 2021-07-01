Rogers Communications to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

