Royal Bank of Canada Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $75.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NYSE:COP opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of -405.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 370,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

