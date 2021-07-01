Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

