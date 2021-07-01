Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,546 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

