S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,350,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $35.08. 25,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,351. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

