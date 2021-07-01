S. Muoio & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,681. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

