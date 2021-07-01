S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 2.1% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 47,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

