Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stake Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255,675 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $46,805,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,636,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabre by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 35,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

