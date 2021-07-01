SAFE2 (SAFE2) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00131216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00168747 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.32 or 0.99954582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

