Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

