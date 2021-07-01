salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.57.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,892 shares of company stock worth $71,937,520 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

