SALT (SALT) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $12.16 million and $22,659.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

