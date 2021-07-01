Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

