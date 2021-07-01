Saurabh Jain Sells 65,000 Shares of Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) insider Saurabh Jain sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.15), for a total transaction of A$104,325.00 ($74,517.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Urbanise.com

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata, facilities management, and utilities industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing, devices, and consulting services.

