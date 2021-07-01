Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $315.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04. Schindler has a 1 year low of $241.05 and a 1 year high of $315.65.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.