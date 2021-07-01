Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.00 ($164.71).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU opened at €132.68 ($156.09) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.