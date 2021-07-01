Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 97,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,463. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.