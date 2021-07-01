Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.