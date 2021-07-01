Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,171 shares of company stock worth $76,679,887.

Schrödinger stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -420.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

