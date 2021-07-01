Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 397.7% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $104.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

